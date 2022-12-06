The first round of the BOV Men League came to an end after game day 5.

Starlites kept the top spot in the standings but they had to work hard to overcome the very stiff resistance by Hibs in a high-scoring game.

Depiro registered their second win in five games after beating Gżira Athleta whilst Mellieħa beat Luxol with a late fourth-quarter rally after a balanced game earlier in the match.

Starlites FIJO and Hibernians offered a thrilling, high-scoring encounter with both sides having quite a field day offensively.

The game saw a number of lead changes as each side passed from one good patch to another.

