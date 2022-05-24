Depiro 53

Starlites Mazars 67

(16-10, 4-22, 13-16, 20-19)

The 2022 St James Hospital Under 16 Boys championship had to go right down to the wire as the best-of-three final series was decided in the third encounter after respective wins by both finalists in the first two games.

Played in front of a nice, rowdy crowd, the decisive final produced some interesting facets although it was clear that a number of players were feeling the ‘weight’ of this important contest.

Depiro had a great start to the game by grabbing the first eight points for a very early 8-0 lead.

Nikol Mifsud set off with a trey followed by a bucket and then colleague Luke Attard added a shot from downtown.

