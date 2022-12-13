Starlites FIJO and Mellieħa Libertas are set to face each other in this season’s knockout final after wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals over the past weekend.

Mellieħa Libertas beat Depiro to move onto the semifinals. Libertas set off on a very strong note opening up a very early 23-4 lead as they punished Depiro’s offensive sloppiness when US import Connor Zinaich immediately showed his scoring touch on the day with a series of hoops, aided by his team-mates David Bugeja and Nenad Buvka.

Treys from Depiro duo Andrew Aquilina and Nicholas Grech, momentarily halted Mellieħa’s run but Christan Narciso’s clan still maintained their upper hand as baskets from Vukasin Jandric and Nikola Jovancic guided them to a first-quarter 32-16 scoreline.

