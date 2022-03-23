With just one more regular season game day to go in the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League, the top spot in the standings is still up for grabs.

The first place in the final standings after the regular season offers the opportunity of a direct qualification to the outright play-off finals.

In fact, the second- and third-placed teams will square off for a best of three semi-final series and the winner will then play the regular league leaders in the best of five 2022 Finals series.

Game day 17 led to wins for Starlites Naxxar and Hibs and these two teams will now square off in a direct encounter on the last game day this coming Monday.

