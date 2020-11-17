Match Day Two from the MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s League resulted in a comfortable win by Starlites Naxxar GiG over their main rivals in the past years Hibs.

Caffe Moak Luxol registered their first league win when they toppled ARMS Depiro leaving the latter still searching for their first league success.

After a balanced start, a 10-0 run midway in the first quarter set the ball rolling for what resulted in an easy, comfortable win for Starlites, especially after another positive streak – this time of 14 points on the run early in the second quarter which placed the Naxxar side 39-12 ahead.

The margin between the two sides increased further although Hibs did show better precision late in the match.

