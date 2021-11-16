The BOV Men League Game Day 3 resulted in Starlites Naxxar taking the solitary top spot in the standings after they continued on their winning streak with a victory over Gżira Athleta.

Mellieħa Libertas Spalding, who last week were sharing a joint top place in the league table, succumbed to their first league defeat when Hibs beat them in a high-scoring game.

The Paolites now jumped to the second spot, with two wins and a loss, together with the same Mellieħa.

Depiro registered their first league success and now are at par with Gżira Athleta in the table with Luxol at the bottom, still winless after three games.

Starlites Naxxar 88

Gżira Athleta 73

(30-22, 20-17, 18-22, 20-12)

The game set off with six treys in the first half of the initial quarter.

Starlites notched a poker of such long-distance shots, shared equally between Matthew Scerri and Alec Felice Pace whilst Gżira Athleta, who had to do without their local duo Matthew Gouder and Francesco Mifsud Bonnici, scored a brace.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta