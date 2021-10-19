Group A

Starlites Naxxar 83

BUPA Luxol 74

(14-12, 17-28, 26-18, 26-16)

A late 12-0 run between the 36th and the 39th minute of the game proved the turning point as Starlites Naxxar notched the victory and ascertained top spot in the MBA Shield Group A standings.

BUPA Luxol provided a very encouraging performance. They enjoyed consistent leads up until the late stage of the game, despite fielding just one professional import player against their opponents’ two, and also missing their locally-based Balkan Slavko Opojevlic.

Three hoops from veteran Marko Matijievic, who had the bulk of game minutes and tussled under the boards, and an and-one play from US guard Caanan Coffey helped Luxol open an early 9-4 lead with Starlites looking also a bit too casual in their initial plays.

