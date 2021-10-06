A nine-point run midway in the last quarter paved the way for Starlites Naxxar’s first win of the season over an ARMS Depiro side that had their import player, the returning Hannah Johnson, out of action after apparently suffering an injury in the build-up for this game.

The Naxxar side also presented a totally local squad for their season opener although one expects that the team will be strengthened with an import player in the coming weeks.

