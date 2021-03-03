The best-of-three under 16 league final series had to go all the way following the initial 53-49 Starlites win in the first game last week as Gżira managed to momentarily tie the series with a convincing win.

Gżira Athleta produced a very solid and consistent performance in the second game. They showed the better ideas on the court in the latter stages of the game with superiority under the boards and a tight defence on their opponents’ danger players who could not find their same rhythm displayed a week before.

After a somewhat balanced start, Gżira managed to take the upper hand and open a comfortable 31-17 half-time lead.

Following the interval, Starlites managed to reduce the deficit to eight points by the end of the third quarter, 36-44.

But the game was not going to be taken away from Gżira Athleta with guard Justin Caruana persistently creating problems to the Starlites’ defence.

