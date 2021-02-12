The MAPFRE MSV Life KO trophy remained on the Starlites’ shelves after the latter notched a repeat success after overcoming Hibernians’ resistance in the first major final in the senior categories this season.

This is Starlites Naxxar GiG’s third triumph in this competition, following a maiden achievement in 1999 and last year’s win.

Hibs did try their best to stay in the game even if Starlites had a strong start to the final moving to an early 12-2 lead with Maria Bonett notching a tris of hoops.

Josephine Diaby, who was voted as the final’s Most Valuable Player, added a brace and Spaniard play caller Patricia Arguello potting the other basket.

By the end of the first quarter, the Naxxar side was enjoying a 22-9 advantage but, inspired by Samantha Brincat’s fine performance, the Paolites staged a positive recovery as treys by the same Brincat as well as strong play by the import centre Daphne Frieson along with encouraging plays from young Marie Buhagiar, Kirsty Caruana and Ylenia Bonett, had the game margin shrink down to just five points.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta