Starlites GiG 63

Depiro 57

(17-11, 11-21, 19-11, 16-14)

The 2020 U-23 women’s final resulted in a very entertaining and balanced match which was followed by a vociferous crowd.

Starlites had a very strong start, with Depiro taking some time to settle down, and opened a very early double-digit lead with the game’s top scorer Michela Zammit Cordina banging in a brace of treys whilst her starting five colleagues Catherine Cilia, Mikela Riolo and Anthea Micallef adding other hoops.

Zammit Cordina was overjoyed after the final.

“I would like to congratulate Depiro on their impeccable performance. It was one of the nicest finals that I have ever played,” she said.

“The atmosphere was wonderful and gave a boost to both teams. We have worked hard to achieve this result and our experience with the senior team surely helped us a lot.”

Her close colleague and first-team player Riolo added: “Both teams put on a great performance and created an exciting and thrilling atmosphere both on and of the court.

“Taking on the role of one of the older, more experienced girls in the team, it was great to see the younger players contributing on both ends of the court when it mattered most.”

Depiro finally calmed down, after a time-out, and started getting nearer and a first quarter last second long distance shot from young Julia Borg increased their confidence.

Borg, who ended as Depiro’s top scorer, said: “The final was a very hard-fought game with great runs from both teams. Although we did not manage to come out on top, I am still proud of our progress as a team and our perseverance this season.

“It is never easy to lose but I truly believe that we have worked hard and grown a lot and we are ready to continue working for next season.”

In fact, Depiro now had their positive patch and started the second quarter with a bang and a double-digit run gave them their first lead with Nicole Agius and Thea Mifsud adding to Borg’s hoops.

Depiro’s coach, Ruben Baldacchino, was still content with his side’s performance.

“This was a nice game played in front of a big crowd which created a wonderful atmosphere. My players felt a bit the pressure and after going 12-0 down we recovered to go 32-28 up at half-time,” Baldacchino said.

“The game stayed close till the end, but we missed too many free throws which had an effect on the end result.

“We have a very young team with two 15-year olds having a big impact on the game. So we have a bright future. Well done to Starlites.”

The pressure now was on Starlites forcing their coach David Baudot to call two close timeouts.

The Spanish play caller, who incidentally had his birthday on the day, congratulated the opponents for a great fight.

“This was a very enjoyable and tough final. The environment was amazing and both teams gave their maximum till the end. Congratulations to Depiro as they deserved to lift the trophy just like us,” he said.

The Naxxar side, who on paper had the youngest average age being totally comprised of U-19 and U-16 players, did react but it was still Depiro who enjoyed a 32-28 half-time lead.

When play restarted, the two finalists started neutralising each other and the lead changed hands a number of times until a late Starlites 9-0 run moved them to a 47-43 lead with ten minutes to go.

Cilia and Micallef continued to help Zammit Cordina in notching points at this stage.

“We started the game with a 14-0 run but we missed a few baskets in the second quarter and were behind at half time. In the second half the game gained more momentum and was quite a fast game.

“In my opinion we mostly struggled in offence but our good defence got us the win,” said Anthea Micallef who also features regularly in the senior team.

In the last quarter, Starlites initially defended their lead but Depiro staged a late-effort with treys from Borg and Agius to bring down the margin to a mere basket at 57-59.

The last moments of the game had Starlites netting the final, and winning, baskets through Micallef and young Mariah Fenech.

The latter U-16 player, who had three hoops in the last rubber, was one of the happiest players after the game, Fenech said: “It was an amazing experience that I will never forget.

“Depiro were impeccable competitors but with all our hard work and team work we were able to take the upper hand and take the cup home.

“Although I am the youngest from my team I feel welcomed and feel the support from my team-mates and coach. This is the result of how hardwork and dedication pay off.”

MBA president Paul Sultana presented the winning trophy to the Starlites’ clan after the match.

Starlites: E. Degiorgio, M. Riolo 4, N. Schembri, K. Mifsud, M. Zammit Cordina 28, C. Cilia 10, E. Azzopardi, A. Micallef 15, M. Fenech 6, R. Camilleri.

Depiro: N. Agius 14, T. Mifsud 10, J. Mallia, N. Ebejer, C. Camilleri 4, N. Agius, N. Hili 3, J. Borg 21, M. Micallef, N. Borg 4, E. Cassar 1.

Referees: G. Barbara, K. Dworniczak, S. Tafilica.