The first BOV league game day for 2023 contained a very interesting encounter between Starlites FIJO and Bupa Luxol, where a four-point Luxol lead was overturned with five points in the last five seconds of play by the Naxxar side.

Elsewhere, Mellieħa Libertas kept their winning streak alive while Hibernians registered their third league win with a strong start in the final quarter of their match against Depiro.

Those present at the Ta’ Qali pavilion were almost certain that Luxol, who earlier were losing with double digits, had managed to notch a victory when they lead by four points with less than 10 seconds to play.

Yet they witnessed something that makes basketball so unpredictable. Starlites, coming from back-to-back defeats, managed to neutralise this late deficit with a trey, with five ticks only remaining on the clock, and then a steal at half court concluded with a layup with less than a second to go.

