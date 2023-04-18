Starlites retained the U-23 men’s crown for the second year running, after a merited win in the final.

After a somewhat close first quarter, they opened an early second-quarter double-digit lead which they extended to 20 points late in the first half.

The second half was a foregone conclusion as Naxxar maintained the upper edge and never looked in any danger of losing their lead.

The game had a slow start with a Miguel Brincat trey giving Depiro their only marginal lead in the game. Yet Starlites moved 8-3 ahead midway in the first quarter through hoops from skipper Matthew Scerri, Miguel Fabri, and centre Louie Farrugia.

Two Starlites turnovers allowed Depiro’s Giorgi Lebanidze to nail two hoops for 7-8 yet Starlites were not put back with this momentary setback and a brace of hoops from Fabri and the returning Jack Zammit (five assists) helped their side to an 18-9 scoreline after ten minutes.

Read the full story on spotrsdesk.com.mt...