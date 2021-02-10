Unbeaten leaders Starlites Naxxar GiG stopped ARMS Depiro’s two-game winning streak and also ascertained themselves mathematically of the top spot at the end of the regular league thereby gaining an advantage in the resulting play-offs.

The first quarter was extremely influential as the Naxxar side were totally superior to their opponents and they marched to a commanding 23-2 lead after the initial ten minutes of effective play.

Centre Josephine Diaby netted half a dozen hoops in this first rubber whilst team-mates Patricia Arguello and Stephanie Demartino had a respective poker of points.

Depiro looked a surprised lot and their only positive conclusion in these 10 minutes came off import player Hannah Johnson after eight minutes.

Depiro somewhat improved in the second rubber where they outscored Starlites 12-8 with Nicole Agius helping Johnson to notch most of the Mtarfa-based side’s points whilst Maria Bonett potted all the victors hoops with the interval buzzer having David Baudot’s side leading 31-14.

A further reaction from Depiro was not forthcoming after the break.

On the contrary, Starlites closed the game off completely when they registered a 13-point streak in five minutes to open a hefty 30-point margin, 44-14.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta