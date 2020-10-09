Starlites announced they will be resigning US import players Bobby Ahearn and Travis McConico ahead of the new season which begins on October 24.

Former Binghamton forward Ahearn from Massachusetts, who joined Starlites last January from Swords Thunder in Ireland, seems to have impressed despite the season having been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ahearn’s agents, Starting Five Agency, the 6’6 player was happy to come back to Malta after the trust shown by Starlites.

