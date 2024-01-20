Malta title holders Starlites JSD have signed Maltese-Australian guard Jacob Bourke-Doggett, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The signing, made before the transfer deadline of January 10, brings to Malta a former youth league most valuable player (MVP) in the Australian Big V league with the Sherbrooke Suns.

Once referred to as Sherbrooke’s youth team star player, Bourke-Doggett averaged 15.5 points a game last season on the youth Division 1 squad of a Sherbrooke team that also featured former Hibernians forward Christian Soderholm on its Division Two roster.

The new Starlites player joins as a replacement for the injured Kurt Xuereb and Matthew Scerri, the former out after a mid-game injury this season and the latter injured before the start of the season.

