The Louis Borg Cup final was characterised by Starlites FIJO’s supremacy in the middle quarters as the Naxxar side celebrated their third Louis Borg Cup triumph after wins in 2017 and 2018.

Starlites side hit Luxol with a series of small, yet significant, streaks culminating with an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter which led the Naxxar side to a somewhat surprising 54-32 lead.

In fact, the first game ended with a considerable buffer for Starlites of just over 20 points, thereby putting enormous pressure on Caffe Moak Luxol for the return match within 48 hours.

