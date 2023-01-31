Starlites have wasted no time in finding a replacement for injured import player Jordan Notch as they confirmed their new signing Zekiah Owens on Tuesday.

Owens, a 6’6 guard-forward joins on the back of a very successful season in the Mexican LBP championship where the team won the title, and Owens took home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

With the championship having finished in December after a finals win for his side Empacadores de la Palma against Coras de Xalisco, Owens sought a move and now joins coach Paul Ferrante’s clan as they push for this season’s playoffs amid the challenge of Mellieha Libertas, who currently lead the standings.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...