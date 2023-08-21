Malta Division One title holders starlites FIJO announced their second signing of the summer when they unveiled Canadian centre Stephane Ingo on Monday.

The Ontario native joins Paul Ferrante’s clan chasing a three-peat after a stunning title defence last season in which they overcame a stacked Mellieha Libertas side to take a 3-0 series victory in the finals for the second year in a row.

Ingo signs on the back of his senior year with NCAA Division One side Marist College. With the Red Foxes, the 6’9 centre started 31 out of 32 games played last season. He averaged 16.6 minutes per game with a 3.8 points-per-game, 1.1 blocks, and 4.7 rebound average.

