Starlites BC will be looking to one-up their incredible performance last season with their new signing, US-native Jacob Bates. The club announced their new player on Sunday.
The 6’5 forward out of Centre College in Kentucky expressed his excitement on his socials as he signs his first professional contract overseas with the Naxxar club.
