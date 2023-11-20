Malta titleholders Starlites JSD announced their latest signing, US forward Kurt James II over the weekend, replacing summer signing Malik Lorquet who was unable to continue his stint with the club after the John Tabone Shield.

“We would like to welcome Kurt James to the Starlites family. Kurt who played in both D1 and D2 NCAA Colleges as well as in Portugal, Spain, and Argentina as a pro, brings with him a vast experience to the team. Welcome Kurt!” a club statement read on Saturday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.