Malta titleholders Starlites JSD announced their latest signing, US forward Kurt James II over the weekend, replacing summer signing Malik Lorquet who was unable to continue his stint with the club after the John Tabone Shield.

“We would like to welcome Kurt James to the Starlites family. Kurt who played in both D1 and D2 NCAA Colleges as well as in Portugal, Spain, and Argentina as a pro, brings with him a vast experience to the team. Welcome Kurt!” a club statement read on Saturday.

