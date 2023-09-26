Malta Division One champions Starlites announced their latest signing Christian Hinckson on Monday, days before facing Mellieha Libertas in the MBA Super Cup.

Hinckson would have been Starlites’ third import signing of the summer after Davonte Craven and Stephane Ingo, but the latter opted to remain in the US and continue his studies.

“Unfortunately, Stephane Ingo will not be part of Starlites Naxxar Basketball Club due to personal reasons,” a Starlites statement read on Wednesday, “we would like to wish Stephane all the best in the remainder of his studies and best of luck for the future.”

Instead, the Naxxar side confirmed Hinckson this week, who joins after his time at Binghamton in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 where he played all through his college career, as well as a graduate student last season.

