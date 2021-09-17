Starlites BC have confirmed another signing ahead of the new season with the addition of US forward JaMiah Windom-Haynes, the club announced on Thursday.

Windom Haynes, who joins from Sterling College in the (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) NAIA, had an impressive senior year in college, starting all 27 games he played in.

