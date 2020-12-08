The schedule for game day #4 of the BOV National League was brought down to a single game due to COVID-19 issues affecting some of the clubs.

However, the solitary game offered a number of interesting perspectives including a dramatic final minute with the lead changing hands until a three pointer, just two seconds from time, determined the game in Starlites’ favour with the latter managing also to keep their unbeaten streak with four league wins in a row.

On the other hand, Hibs fell just short of an amazing comeback after they had fallen 20 points behind at half-time but replied strongly in the second half and even took a late lead.

The other scheduled matches in this game day, namely Mellieħa Libertas Spalding vs Depiro and BUPA Luxol vs Gzira Athleta, will be rescheduled for a later date.

