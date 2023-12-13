Starlites JSD maintained their unbeaten league run with another win, this time against Depiro on Saturday at the Ta’ Qali Pavillion.

It was a test of patience for coach Fatih Dedelioglu’s side as Depiro could have had their way in every quarter, but the Naxxar side turned the game around ahead of both halves to take their fifth win on the trot.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Starlites import player Paige Cannon praised her team’s attitude to get the win.

“I thought it was a really aggressive and hard-fought game,” Cannon said.

