Starlites Naxxar will now take on the name Starlites FIJO after announcing a new collaboration with FIJO Developments.

In a statement on Friday, the Naxxar club confirmed that through their agreement with the local company, Starlites “will continue to grow and invest in its basketball programmes and future ambitions”.

“Starlites Naxxar BC and FIJO developments are proud to announce a partnership sponsor agreement. FIJO developments will be supporting both men’s and women’s teams who compete in all competitions organised by the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) in the highest division,” the statement read.

