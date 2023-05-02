Another close battle took centre stage in game four of the 2023 women’s championship series and once again, the game went right down to the wire. A late 10-0 rally was influential for Starlites FIJO to regain a late lead and close off the series at 3-1 and thus win the 2023 championship crown, four years after their initial success in 2019.

The women’s 2022/23 season thus came to a close with Starlites winning the highest-ranked honour to add to their earlier MBA Shield success.

On the other hand, Caffe Moak Luxol, champions last year, had to hand over the crown and closed the season with three honours, namely the Super Cup, the Louis Borg Cup, and the Knock-Out crown.

