HIBERNIANS 69

STARLITES GIG 70

(aot: 59-59 – 21-14, 11-9,

10-21, 17-15, 10-11)

Many thought that this would just be a walk in the park as both sides were fully aware that they were going to face each other in the Shield final on Sunday and they would just go through the motions in this last group match that bore no special importance.

However, this was not to be as it was overtime that had to determine the game’s winner.

Both coaches experimented with a number of permutations along the game, but the two sides still constantly kept regular contact even if there were some pockets where a momentary margin was present.

One of these was at the start of the second quarter when Hibs opened a double-digit lead off points from Julia Xerri and Marie Buhagiar.

Although Starlites hit back with seven straight points from Mikela Riolo, who improved significantly her offensive game, Hibs still retuned to a godo lead by half time.

Starlites overtuned the score in the third quarter with most points coming off Michela Zammit Cordina and treys from Christina Curmi.

A late 8-0 run, led by the veteran duo Samantha Brincat and Ashleigh Van Vliet seemed to have placed Hibs in the driving seat with a 59-52 lead with less than two minutes to the final buzzer.

Yet a brace of Zammit Cordina baskets and a last second Anthea Micallef trey forced overtime.

Hibs had most of the lead in the five-minute overtime period and an Ylenia Bonett hoop had them 59-56 ahead.

In the last minute two free-throws from Micallef and a last gasp shot clock period hoop from Samantha Farrugia gave a marginal lead to Starlites.

A Hibs time-out request led to the cancellation of their own hoop from Brincat and when play then restarted, the Paolites did not convert their last attempt.

The two respective coaches were asked on their thoughts about their respective team so far and their projections for this week’s final.

Hibs’ Sicilian-origin coach Silvia Gambino said: “Training this week will be as usual. After all, Starlites is not a new team for us. As usual we will work on our weaknesses to try to not do the same mistakes we may have committed of the last games.”

On his part, David Baudot, the Spaniard doing the play calling for Starlites was a bit more concerned.

“This week is going to be a bit complicated because we have some players sick and injured,” Baudot said.

Hibs are not facing any injury problems but will have to do without Leanne Duncan and Julia Xerri who will be away from the island.

On the season so far, even if still in the early stages, Gambino said: “The season so far is going well. We are improving every game and some players are becoming more confident on court. Yet we have a lot to do, we need to work harder as the season is very long.”

Baudot was also satisfied with his squad so far placing emphasis on the youth.

“I am happy so far most especially for the young players who are taking added responsibilities whilst the veterans kept on doing their best,” he said.

HIBS: B. Agius, J. Xerri 11, A. Van Vliet 11, S. Brincat 22, L. Duncan, J. Abela 5, K. Calleja, Y. Bonett 4, N. Farrugia 3, C. Camilleri, K. Caruana 6, M. Buhagiar 7.

STARLITES: M. Zammit Cordina 15, M. Riolo 19, A. Micallef 11, S. Farrugia 2, F. Fabok 2, C. Curmi 10, C. Cilia, P. Arguello 3, M. Cutajar, S. Davies 4, A. Lupo 4.

Referees: B. Vassallo, Z. Dobrosavljevic, K. Dworniczak.

ARMS DEPIRO 72

LUXOL 77

(13-15, 16-15, 22-26, 21-21)

Positive starts in the third and final quarter were the determining factors leading to Luxol’s success in this match between two sides who were searching for their first win of the season.

Although there was nothing at stake since the finalists of the competition were already determined a week earlier, both Depiro and Luxol gave a good account of themselves resulting in an entertaining match.

The first quarter was a balanced affair ending with a minimal 15-13 lead although Depiro could have even been ahead but they missed eight of nine free throws in the initial 10 minutes.

Treys from Nicole Agius and hoops from Claire Ciantar added to the efforts from the Depiro’s American and game top point-getter Hannah Johnson in the second rubber but Luxol still managed to maintain a very marginal 30-29 half-time lead.

The Violets were led by their point guard and top scorer Sarah Pace and Mandy Mercieca whilst Sharon Vella was also regularly pounding in baskets on her way to a 21 point game.

A 10-2 early third quarter Luxol run started distancing the two sides and two treys from Julia Schembri then made it a double-digit game. Even if Depiro had a late third quarter rally, Luxol still managed to restore a double-digit lead with another good start in the final quarter.

In the last minute and a half of the game, Depiro managed to get closer to their opponents with three consecutive three-pointers but Luxol could rely on their earlier advantage to emerge winners.

DEPIRO: N. Agius, T. Mifsud 5, N. Agius 9, N. Borg, J. Borg 3, D. Said Hollier 3, M. Scicluna, C. Ciantar 18, S. Farrugia 3, N. Hili 4, H. Johnson 27, N. Ebejer.

LUXOL: S. Pace 23, M. Mercieca 4, N. Vella 2, I. Baena 2, No. Vella 4, S. Vella 21, K. Portelli, A. Borg 2, J. Schembri 8, M. Caruana 5, C. Sollami 6, L. Caruana Montaldo.

Referees: G. Barbara, Z. Dobrosavljevic, S. Jafilica.

NEXT FIXTURES

SUNDAY

Women Shield Final

Starlites GiG vs Hibernians 12.45

RESULTS

U23 men

Gżira Ath. vs Starlites B 100-31

Depiro vs Starlites 67-95

Hibs vs Luxol 80-64



U-19 Women

Starlites vs Luxol 63-31

Hibs vs Depiro 78-74



U-16 Men

Luxol vs Hibs 65-60

Gżira Athleta vs Siġġiewi 81-58

Starlites B vs Depiro 15-115



U-16 Women

Starlites Mazars vs Hibs 71-39

Depiro vs Siġġiewi 111-41