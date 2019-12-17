Inseparable friends Larry and Rebecca sat side-by-side on their wheelchairs – both wearing white costumes, their eyes beaming as they played the part of Angel Gabriel and the Holy Mary during a Christmas pageant.

“They’ve been friends since they were born, attending the same schools… and now they were in the play together. Rebecca was especially looking forward to the ball after the play,” says her mother Marie Claire Psaila.

Rebecca Psaila, 23, and Larry Gatt, 24, were among the 25 young people with severe neurological disabilities who participated in the pageant organised by Inspire Foundation’s Star 25 Programme.

The programme offers a range of tailored therapies for young men and women with profound multiple learning disabilities.

Those attending also get to participate in a wide range of activities that include human-animal interaction, music and movement, as well as a range of outings. The pageant, followed by a ball, was one of the events held.

“As well as being a great deal of fun, such activities support the ongoing development of a range of their skills such as social interaction and communication skills, orientation to time of year, following instructions and turn taking, as well as sensory stimulation, to name a few,” explained programme manager Roswita Gatt.

For the parents of these young people, seeing their sons and daughters involved in activities means a lot. “It’s very satisfying to see that your son is being included and is integrating with tutors and carers,” says Larry’s mother, Josephine Gatt. Her son has cerebral palsy and can only communicate with facial and body language.

“Larry loves classical and soft music. It calms him. So, during the pageant, which includes lots of music, I can see the expression in his eyes – they show me that he is calm and enjoying himself,” she says.

Similarly, Ms Psaila explains that Rebecca – who has Joubert syndrome, a rare disorder affecting the brain – is also visually impaired and can’t talk. She communicates using sign language.

Both Larry and Rebecca have been looking forward to the ball and Rebecca, like many young women, has been excited about dressing up for the occasion.

“We went shopping together and I talked her through the items at the shops. She felt them and chose a black and pink sequin top and mini skirt,” Ms Psaila says.

“The first few years were tough. Having a child with a disability is not easy. She is my first and only child. But these past few years I’m feeling very positive and it’s because I’m seeing her happy. For a parent, seeing your child happy is the most important thing”.