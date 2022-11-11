The Gozo Youth Orchestra in collaboration with The Helping Hand Group will present a gala performance of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8pm. This show will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra and the 25th anniversary of The Helping Hands Group. The latter was instrumental to re-introduce in Gozo the concept of musical theatre with productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Miserables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Best of Musicals, A Night with the Musicals and LesMisSaigonGuerre among others.

For this large-scale spectacular show, the Gozo Youth Orchestra under the musical direction Mro Dr Joseph Grech will perform original West-End orchestrations purposefully hired and authorised from the Really Useful Group Ltd – UK of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpieces for stage including Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Requiem, Whistle Down the Wind, Starlight Express, Love Never Dies, Woman in White and Aspects of Love. anthony bezzina (Masquerade Theatre Company Malta) will be the artistic director and Romualdo Moretti (Milano) the stage designer.

.

A star-studded cast of solo musical theatre singers include Ludwig Galea, Dorothy Bezzina, Roger Tirazona, Lawrence Gray, Rachel Fabri, Neville Refalo and Francesca Power (UK) accompanied by Armita Azar (Violin). The GYO backing choir and children’s chorus will be coached by Dorothy Bezzina.

Once again this event is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo, Arts Council Malta, MTA, General Soft Drinks Ltd, CVC Media, Aurora Bistro Café’, The Duke Boutique Hotel and Paul Stellini Design Studio.

For ticketing and reservation details kindly visit www.teatruaurora.com.