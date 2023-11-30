Tour de France organisers unveiled the first three stages of the 2025 edition on Thursday with race director Christian Prudhomme saying it was tailor-made for the sprinters.

After hilly stages in 2020, 2021, 2023 and next year in 2024, as well as a prologue in 2022, “this will be the first time in half a dozen years that a sprinter will be able to take the first yellow jersey”, said Prudhomme.

He also expects to see “the Tour de France favourites shoulder to shoulder from the first weekend”.

“We’ll obviously have some champions up front,” he added.

The northern city of Lille, which hosted the opening stage in 1960 and 1994, will get the race going on July 5, 2025, with a 185km loop around the city.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com