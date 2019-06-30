Faced with protests over the destruction of trees in Santa Lucija for a road project, Transport Minister Ian Borg insisted that consultations had been part of the planning process.

Yet, there is not much evidence of any consultation when it comes to the proposed Gozo tunnel.

Dr Borg himself has failed to respond to a judicial letter primarily addressed to him last April 4, in which 12 NGOs called on the Transport Minister to proceed in observance of EU laws and hold a Strategic Impact Assessment (SEA).

They spelled it out as a study looking into the tunnel and all other alternatives for inter-island transport in a process in which stakeholders and the public would be widely involved and consulted.

The non-reply to the judicial letter suggests that the government has no justification, in law and in reason, to bypass a Strategic Impact Assessment which would, after all, lend robustness and public support to any decision taken. An Environment Impact Assessment is taking place instead, but this is much narrower in scope and – especially – in public consultation than an SEA.

Moreover, the EIA is not being held in keeping with normal planning procedures because, as far as can be ascertained, there is no formal application in front of the Planning Authority. Dr Borg’s own words in Parliament on July 1 – that the “conceptual plan” of the tunnel is being prepared – suggests there is no architectural rendition of the tunnel yet.

It has been disorientating to hear Dr Borg at times talk of the tunnel in terms of preparation to issue calls for tenders and preparation for construction while not making any studies and plans public, or even responding to a judicial letter, not to mention that it appears that no planning application has been made.

There have been many calls over the months to publish studies cited by tunnel proponents, but these calls have remained unheeded.

There is no doubt that the inefficiencies of transport between the islands require solutions for Gozo residents who have to cross to Malta for work, business, or errands. The deployment of a fourth ferry in the Gozo Channel fleet this summer has dramatically increased efficiency – the long lines of cars at the ports have disappeared – and the feeling in Gozo is that the promised fast ferry to Valletta would virtually solve all remaining connectivity issues.

But the fourth ferry shall return to Greece at the end of the summer, and there has been no progress in resolving tender issues for a fast ferry service.

The government seems to have no short- or medium-term plan for solving commuting inefficiencies for Gozo residents other than being fixated on the tunnel which, if constructed, would still take many years to become operational. All of this is raising questions about the true rationale for the tunnel, whether it is to solve connectivity issues for Gozitans or whether it is part of a grand scheme to channel development and population growth towards Gozo.

In comments to The Washington Times last June, Dr Borg talked of the tunnel in the context of building to alleviate a strain on infrastructure due to many companies moving to Malta.

He said that the most “exciting project” in this building effort is the tunnel, which “will give us more territory, allow us to exploit untapped opportunities, and enhance connectivity.”

Whatever the intentions and the solutions, proper studies are not only desirable, they may be inescapable given the NGOs’ capability and willingness to use legal leverage afforded by EU directives.

Should it go ahead, the tunnel will be the biggest infrastructural project the country has seen. It could also be the most devastasting for the environment and a generation should it be carried out without the most intricate planning.