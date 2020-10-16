The start of the 2020-21 Youth League competitions has been postponed to a later date due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Malta.
Reports said this week that several U-19 players had tested positive for COVID-19 while the Malta U-19 selection has been put through a mandatory two-week quarantine after returning from a short trip to Italy where they played friendly matches against Juventus and Monza.
