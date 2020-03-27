On April 7, Start the Future, afree and unique international online event will take place. The event – which is promoted by the Web Marketing Festival and the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce along with other international partners – will see the participation of startups, speakers, investors and people from all over the world.

A call has been launched to innovative projects, testimonials, products and services to face the current emergency and four global challenges: education, health, climate change and digital transformation.

"The Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce has decided to join and support the Start the Future worldwide event,” said chamber president Victor Camilleri.

“This is the time to come up with ideas and through them, support the whole community. In Malta, there are many startups, innovative and consultancy companies that can give a significant contribution to society to overcome this global emergency.”

The COVID-19 emergency is seriously affecting the balance of many countries in Europe and around the world and their respective economic, health and educational systems.

"For this reason, during the event, innovative projects, testimonials, products and services will be presented which can be used to face the great global changes of our time and face the difficulties caused by COVID-19,” Camilleri added.

“This event will be a great opportunity for Maltese and Italian innovative startups to emerge in the international framework and support the new global challenges that many industries are facing."

Interested parties can participate in the event in three manners: as a participant, event supporter, and speaker. The Start the Future call, which is active on the Web Marketing Festival website until April 2, allows startups, scaleups, ONPs, research centres, companies and agencies, as well as individual citizens, investors, journalists, policy makers, researchers and innovators, to apply and propose projects, ideas and testimonials that can then be presented during the online event. By April 4, the names of the companies will be released.

"The projects and ideas presented must aim to support citizens, companies, institutions, governmental and regional bodies in emergency situations such as COVID-19 and, more generally, allow to face the great global changes," said Cosmano Lombardo, creator of WMF and Start the Future.

"In the current state of things, we cannot exempt ourselves from accelerating our reflections on the global challenges we have faced in recent decades and how much more an integrated international strategy based primarily on cooperation is increasingly needed.”

Some of the Italian and international partners who have already chosen to support Start the Future are Digital Magics, Tim W Cap, DOT - Digital on Things, I3P Torino, San Marino Innovation, Seedble, The Hive, ZICER – Italian Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Zagreb Innovation Centre (Croatia), Wake Up Scale (Bulgaria), Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce (Malta). For more information visit https://www.webmarketingfestival.com/start-the-future/.