Malta’s start-up economy was at the focus of a three-day Startup Festival organised by Malta Enterprise on the themes of Innovation, Digitalisation and Sustainability.

Held at the Kordin Business Incubation Centre (KBIC), which was also celebrating its 20th anniversary the festival started with celebratory video clips featuring several successful start-ups. A number of former KBIC tenants received stylised Start in Malta tokens, in recognition of their achievements.

The activity also served as a platform for the launch of Shark Tank Malta, an international programme which will be providing new investment opportunities to Malta-based entrepreneurs.

The Startup Festival is the natural successor to the Startup Café, which built up enough momentum over the years to merit its own full-scale event, the Startup Festival.

The remaining time at the Festival was spent on workshops involving experts in their field. The workshops centred on contemporary topics beneficial to any modern undertaking, such as Al, digital healthcare, drones, deep tech, the Blue Economy and sustainable practices.

Government and private sector representatives also answered questions from aspiring entrepreneurs.