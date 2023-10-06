Over 1,500 individuals signed up to visit the highly-anticipated third edition of the Malta Start-up Festival, which started yesterday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) and the adjacent park in Ta’ Qali.

Over 300 international attendees are expected to visit the event which ends today, including Emmy-award winners Unicorn and 50 foreign investors, many of whom travelled to Malta for the first time.

Billed as Malta’s premier gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, the festival aims to showcase the island’s dynamic start-up scene, promote innovation and creativity, and foster collaboration among key stakeholders within the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The festival’s first two editions have hosted some of Malta’s best entrepreneurial minds and managed to attract hundreds of new local and international businesses operating in various sectors in­cluding fintech, digital gaming, virtual reality/augmented reality, metaverse, medicinal cannabis, bio tech, med tech and the blue economy. The latest edition of the festival is hosting 55 exhibitors, including start-ups, corporates, investors and a number of well-established family businesses.

The event offers an opportunity for local and international entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, attract investment, and network with industry leaders from across the globe. It features a diverse range of activities, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, pitch competitions, and networking opportunities. Meetings between start-ups and potential investors are being held in the Deal Room area.

For the first time ever the festival has a dedicated programme aimed at students, and over 150 students from various educational institutions were expected to attend on the first day of the festival.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia visited the venue to see the final preparatory works and meet with organisers and event staff.

Dalli expressed her enthusiasm for the festival: “I am very happy to see the dedication and hard work that has gone into preparing for the festival. Malta’s start-up ecosystem is vibrant and full of potential, and this event is a testament to our commitment to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship. I look forward to an inspiring festival that will further solidify Malta’s position as a hub for innovation in the Mediterranean.”

Farrugia thanked the minister for her support for the festival, adding that he was confident it will yield positive outcomes for the country’s start-up community. “We are excited to continue welcoming more companies who are looking to make Malta their home,” he said.

Those interested in registering to attend the event may do so at this link.