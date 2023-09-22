Malta’s economic development agency, Malta Enterprise, is organising its third edition of Malta’s Start-Up Festival on October 5 and 6 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

The festival aims to bring together various start-ups, entrepreneurs, founders, speakers, stakeholders and investors to network, serving as a great platform to promote Malta’s start-up ecosystem. It is open to fifth formers + from State, Church and private schools interested in business and entrepreneurship.

Students will have a dedicated programme and an array of founders and motivational speakers have been invited to engage with the young cohort of students. The aim is to elucidate their triumphs and failures as a means to inspire tomorrow’s young entrepreneurs on how to navigate through challenges, the importance of being resilient in the face of failure and the importance of developing grit, a quality needed to achieve success in life.

Among others, twin brothers Andrew and Julian Farrugia, founders of Anvil Game Studios, will be sharing their experience on the story behind developing one of the first and most successful local video game companies.

Junior Achievement winning teams, h2Lo and Możaic, will also share their success and their experience in the European finals whereby they competed against 42 countries in the largest entrepreneurship festival in the world.

The Edward de Bono Institute for Creative Thinking and Innovation at the University of Malta will be delivering an innovative, interactive workshop pertaining to enabling entrepreneurial thinking in students.

And Dana McKeon, beatbox champion, singer-songwriter, performing artist, host and personal development coach, will be closing the student programme with a motivational talk revolving around perseverance and determination on how to face failures and remain resilient in life.

The Student Programme is scheduled on October 5 from 9.30am until 1pm. Malta Enterprise is in contact with the schools to encourage those students with a flair for business and entrepreneurship to attend, however, any other participants who would like to attend are encouraged to send an e-mail with full details to euaffairs@maltaenterprise.com.