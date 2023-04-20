As a child, Sarah Grech loved turning her grandmother’s old garments into fashionable clothes she could wear – just like the mice in the Disney film Cinderella turned a tattered dress into a ballgown using recycled ribbons and beads.

Now 28, Sarah is taking her passion to the next level with a start-up that focuses on making alterations and upcycling while celebrating the dying art of sewing and contributing to sustainable fashion.

The name of her business is Perla u Suzy – named after Disney’s two female mice that helped transform Cinderella’s late mother’s worn-out dress into the ballgown she was meant to wear to the ball.

The Singer sewing machine Sarah Grech has had since she was 15.

“I always dreamed of having my own fashion line… But now I realise the world does not need more clothes. Rather than create more, we need to focus on alternations and upcycling,” she says.

“Unfortunately, the number of people who can sew is decreasing drastically. The art is slowly dying out. With the lack of seamstresses, the issue of time becomes a priority… as seamstresses nowadays are busy crea­ting new items of clothing, they find it hard to fit in tasks other than the garments they create from scratch.”

Therefore, people seeking to alter clothes they already own are unable to find a seamstress who has the time to fit in their altera­tions in their busy schedules.

Through her business, which she is in the process of building, she wants to address this gap by focusing on alternations and upcycling. This, she believes, can help address the environmental harm caused by fast fashion, which has become one of the most polluting industries in the world.

Sarah’s passion for sewing started when she was a child. She has fond memories of both her grandmothers, Mary Naudi and Maria Grech, sewing clothes for the family – a skill that was passed down to Sarah’s mother Anna Grech.

An item of clothing made by Sarah Grech.

“I remember them sewing clothes from the Burda magazine and making carnival costumes. From the age of 12, I was turning my grandmother’s clothes into garments for myself. A little snipping here, adding braid there and somehow I turned nanna’s clothes into fashionable items,” she recalls.

This passion grew as Sarah grew older.

“I was always fascinated by how a flat piece of fabric can create an outfit. And what always amazed me is that a piece of thread can hold a whole garment together.”

Sarah continued to learn sewing at school and followed courses in pattern making and cutting. But this was always more than just a hobby as she decided to pursue a career doing what she loves, and she became a seamstress at the costume department in the theatre industry.

Now she is following her dream by setting up Perla u Suzy. Before she can take off, she needs to replace the Singer sewing machine she had since she was 15 to a more industrial one that would allow her to take on bigger projects. She also needs funds to stock up on fabrics and other raw materials and find a bigger space to work from – something she has been saving towards.

And since there is no fairy godmother that can turn the spare room she currently works from into a sewing studio, she is asking the public to help through crowdfunding platform Zaar. So far, she has raised over €800 of the €2,200 goal to cover initial funds.

“If mice can make such a beautiful garment, imagine what I can do with the skills I have learnt throughout the years,” she says.

For more information visit https://zaar.com.mt/projects/perla-u-suzy/