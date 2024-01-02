After participating in the recent highly anticipated Pitchora, a pitching competition showcasing innovative startups and a diverse group of entrepreneurs presenting groundbreaking ideas, GO Ventures, the corporate venture fund of GO plc awarded the prestigious title of “Best Digital Disruptor” to FOMO, an innovative platform transforming the way individuals discover and experience the best of Malta’s nightlife.

“With their proposal, FOMO brought a user-friendly and community-driven approach with a platform that seamlessly connects partygoers with unforgettable nightlife experiences and empowers event organizers to create thriving venues,” stated Paul Grech, GO Ventures’ Head of Investments.

“More importantly however, FOMO exemplified the spirit of digital disruption. We firmly believe that FOMO has the potential to revolutionize the way people engage with the vibrant nightlife scene in Malta and beyond.”

FOMO, which stands for the Fear Of Missing Out, encapsulates the issue that the platform aims to solve – making sure that no one misses out on what could potentially be the best night of their lives.

Isaac, Ganni and Liam, the minds behind FOMO, conceived the idea while on holiday in Madrid, realizing the challenges of finding and navigating nightlife in a new city.

“This revelation led us to the creation of FOMO, a one-stop-shop where users can find all the events happening in Malta and never miss out on a great night,” said the two founders.

The journey from concept to reality involved months of planning, design, and development.

“As a startup, funding was crucial for FOMO’s success. Our collaboration with GO Ventures started when FOMO applied for the Pitchora competition, where Paul Grech was representing GO Ventures. The competition not only provided funding but also initiated a mentorship with Mr. Grech, who has been an exceptional guide. The support from GO Ventures helped FOMO establish foundations in new areas, leveraging logistical assistance with their tech stack and marketing campaigns,” said Liam.

Before FOMO’s launch, partygoers heavily relied on friends and social media to discover events, leading to a cycle of attending the same parties.

“With FOMO, we aimed to disrupt this pattern by recommending events based on user preferences, ensuring that users discover new and exciting experiences. From an organizer’s perspective, FOMO opens new avenues to reach diverse social circles and increase revenue,” added Isaac.

The central product is a mobile app and a website serving as the main hub for all events in Malta, initially focusing on nightlife and expanding to cultural events and beyond.

In the dynamic and competitive events industry, FOMO’s calendar-based platform aims to streamline interactions among stakeholders, providing an ecosystem for the local scene and enhancing the ‘discoverability’ of events.

The FOMO app offers an intuitive and appealing interface for both party-goers and organizers. Users can browse and save events, purchase tickets, utilize offers and coupons, and connect with friends. Organizers, on the other hand, can create and manage events while tracking metrics for brand or individual events. The mobile app’s functionalities are mirrored on the website, catering to all potential users who are required to create an account for access.

Isaac and Liam explained how beyond the app and website, FOMO is actively building a community on social media platforms, garnering attention with over 500 Instagram followers, 20k monthly visits on the site, and positive feedback on Facebook.

“The platform is experiencing daily growth in website visits, app downloads, and new user registrations which reflects the increasing interest and engagement from our audience,” they added.

FOMO’s success at the Pitchora competition not only earned them recognition as the “Best Digital Disruptor” but also marked the beginning of a collaborative journey with GO Ventures.

“We really hope that with this platform, we manage to revolutionize the events industry by providing a seamless and comprehensive experience for both party-goers and event organizers. Hopefully we could also help reshape how people engage with and experience events in Malta and beyond,” concluded Liam and Isaac.