A national poll to understand what the population thinks about everything from politics to religion is under way.

The survey by statistician Vincent Marmarà and communications consultant Lou Bondì, is being run in collaboration with the Office of the President.

Its results will be revealed and discussed at a conference focusing on the theme ‘State of the Nation’ on June 4.

In a statement, President George Vella's office encouraged the public to cooperate with the data collection.

"The survey will be focusing on the various aspects that shape our nation and will ask about what defines the nation, with an analysis of aspects such as religion, culture, employment, daily choices, rights, politics, the financial aspect, and others," it said.

"The primary aim of this survey is to better understand the state of the people of Malta, the elements that make up the nation, and the principles on which the people’s attitudes and decisions are based."



Up to May 10, the survey team will be directly calling those individuals who were randomly selected to participate.



The survey will consist of a representative sample of at least 1,000 people aged 16+Nat and will reflect the country’s demographics, the Office of the President said.