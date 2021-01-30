All state-run homes for the elderly will have WiFi available by the end of March, the government has pledged.

WiFi services have been installed and set up at care home in Mtarfa which houses 123 residents, with work underway to have similar service at a care home in Floriana. WiFi will also be installed in other homes in Mosta, Mellieħa, Żejtun, Cospicua and Zammit Clapp hospital.

In a statement on Saturday, the Active Ageing Ministry said that providing WiFi services in residents’ rooms would make it easier for residents to get used to using the internet and for them to keep in contact with their loved ones.

Visits to care homes are currently restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Active Ageing Minister Michael Falzon said that once the pandemic was over, the ministry intended to encourage intergenerational activities which would give senior citizens, youths and children more opportunities to mingle and get to know each other.

Photo: DOI/Jeremy Wonnacott