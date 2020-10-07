State school pupils started a phased return to their classrooms on Wednesday, when 5,489 returned to their classes.

The pupils were in Year II of kindergarten, Year Six primary and Year nine (Form III secondary).

The Ministry of Education said 78% of pupils in Year nine had turned up, along with 77% of those in Year 6 primary and 60% of the Kinder II children.

Schools had been closed since March after the first cases of COVID-19 were detected. The reopening of schools was due at the end of September but was delayed to allow more time for preparations under new protocols to avoid transmission of the virus.

The new procedures include a staggered manner of allowing the children into schools, greater schools hygiene, grouping the children into small groups, use of masks and distancing of school desks.

Pupils in the first year of kindergarden, the first year of primary and Year 11 return to school on Thursday. All children will be back at school by Wednesday next week.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici thanked teachers, school staff and parents for their cooperation.