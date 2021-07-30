ADPD has demanded the immediate implementation of recommendations contained in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry report, starting with the introduction of new laws and institutions to combat organised crime in Malta.

In a statement, Carmel Cacopardi, the chairman of the Green Party, said that the report needed to mark a turning point in the country’s political, social, cultural and legal development. He said it detailed “a harrowing account of state failure and state capture”.

He said the main takeaway from the report is that “the Mafia exists”.

“The Mafia not simply as a criminal organisation but also as a cultural mindset that allows such an organisation to take root and prosper. We must strengthen our state to combat the Mafia,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD called for:

recommendations to be implemented immediately; Full transparency in the links between politics and business; Strengthening Maltese investigative journalism and thoroughly reforming media law, strengthening freedom of information law allocating more resources to investigate threats and violence against journalists; Strengthening whistleblowing legislation, ensuring that it is effective and not controlled by political strings; Effective regulation of lobbying through clear specific legislation; Root and branch reform of institutions that investigate high-level crime; Accountability from all players who took part or acquiesced in creating the climate and conditions that ultimately led to Caruana Galizia's assassination