SIRENS 1

Gavrila 79

BALZAN 6

Duric 7; Mijic 16

Paixao 33; Ljubomirac 38, 42

Kaljevic 88

SIRENS

S. Mintoff-5; A. Blanco-5; K. Reid-5 (85 A. Nakov); A. Effiong-5 (67 W. Avoce); A. Borg-5; J. Walker-5 (85 I. Borg); C. Zammit Lonardelli-5; A. Cini-5; C. Riascos-5; D. Jackson-5 (67 B. Gavrila); V. Vieira-5.

BALZAN

J. Galea-6.5; A. Loof-6.5; M. Grima-7 (73 J. Grech); M. Duric-7 (60 P. Mota); A. Paixao-7 (60 N. Frendo); U. Ljubomirac-7.5 (73 B. Kaljevic); M. Zlatkovic-6.5; G. Camilleri-6.5; M. Mijic-7; A. Andrejic-6.5; S. Cipriott-6.5 (60 P. Fenech).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Riascos, Frendo.

BOV Player of the Match Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan).

Balzan sent a statement of intent when they broke little sweat to crush Sirens at the National Stadium.

The win lifted Balzan closer towards the top positions in the league standings. In fact, Balzan have now joined Birkirkara on 15 points, one behind second-placed Floriana.

On the other hand, Sirens remain seventh on 10 points as they will be looking to bounce back from this defeat if they want to break into the top six.

Balzan made sure of their win in the first 45 minutes as they opened a five-goal lead.

The Reds made their intentions clear from the start with Alex Paixao firing a shot from close range but failed to hit the target.

Four minutes later, Balzan drew first blood through Milan Djuric who struck a low drive that beat Sean Mintoff.

