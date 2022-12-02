Swieqi United put on a commanding display to dispatch of Raiders Lija with a 4-0 victory that sees them take sole leadership in the 2022/2023 Assikura Women’s League.

Birkirkara were on their way to their fourth win of the season and stay first before their San Ġwann encounter had to be abandoned due to adverse weather.

The Stripes had already opened a four-goal advantage in a match that is set to be rescheduled for another date. Sara Saliba, Kimberley Parnis, Ann-Marie Said and Gaia Milan had grabbed the goals.

