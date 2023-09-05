Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled an Olympic-size pool at the Cottonera Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Dr Abela described the project as clear proof that the Government wants to continuously invest in the common good and thanks to these initiatives investment for such high-level projects is done around the whole country.

“This pool has been completed after an investment of €14 million that will continue to give a huge contribution so that we can reach the highest level in sport,” Dr Abela said.

“The fact that this unique sporting project is situated in the southern part of Malta is another proof that we want a better Malta and want to reach all areas of our country.

“This is a project that when is seen by our children, they will understand that they can aspire not only like any other boy and girl from other countries, but they can reach their dreams. We witnessed this in practice during the Games of the Small States of Europe, which were organised in our country.

