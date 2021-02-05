Static artistic installations will replace traditional floats during this year’s carnival, being held between February 12 and 16.

The installations will be set up in various streets around Malta and in Valletta squares.

Traditional carnival activities have been called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festivals Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, will be organising a costume exhibition where carnival enthusiasts can view and appreciate the elaborate costumes in close proximity.

A mini-series will be held, in collaboration with Teatru Malta, illustrating how costumes, masks and props are made from recycled materials lying around the home.



The programme includes various television broadcasts on TVM 2, which will be shown on carnival days, featuring documentaries related to the artistry of the participants, the story of this Maltese cultural giant, a dramatised version of the Qarċilla, and last year’s children’s carnival.



Carnival artistic director Jason Busuttil said the aim behind this year’s edition was “to preserve Maltese tradition and culture”.

Arts Minister José Herrera praised those who every year “work relentlessly to produce a spectacular show for carnival”, for coming up with alternative ways to preserve the tradition during these times.

Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala said she hoped this special edition of carnival would shed a ray of hope.

More information and updates about this year’s programme can be found here.