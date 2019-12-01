This year’s Science in the City event was held in Valletta on the 27th of September. Our group of 10 local statisticians (colleagues, undergraduate students and postgraduate students) manned two stands: one for Statistics and another for Operations Research. People visiting these stands were greeted by various members of the team who in turn discussed a number of interesting and practical applications of Statistics and Operations Research in everyday life. This was achieved with the help of two custom-built software packages programmed by myself and Mr Luke Spiteri.

The Operations Research package allowed the public to understand how the travelling salesman problem, the shortest path problem and the assignment problem can be implemented to solve simple daily problems. The Statistics software not only gave the general public various interesting demographic details about the Maltese population but also allowed children and adults alike to compete against the computer in a simple classification game.

The idea behind this activity was to show the public that, contrary to what many people believe, it is now possible to program a computer to learn in a similar – though not identical – way to humans, i.e. learn from past experience (in a computer, this would be a “training” data set stored in its memory), and use this information to make predictions or decisions.

This can be achieved through the use of various statistical techniques which include, but are not limited to, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour and support vector machines. Members of the team also discussed with visitors, especially youths interested in pursuing a career in Statistics and/or Operations Research, the entry requirements of the course and other details related to the Department of Statistics and Operations Research within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta.

During the evening, two talks were organised by the team. The first one was related to statistics and was delivered by Dr Fiona Sammut (head of the department) and myself. The purpose of this talk was to show how statistics can help us to overcome various misconceptions. The second talk was delivered by Dr Maria Kontorinaki and Prof Peter Borg. The latter is a member of the Department of Mathematics within the same faculty. Dr Kontorinaki discussed the travelling salesman problem while Prof Borg discussed Eulerian paths. Real-life applications were also discussed.

Dr Mark Anthony Caruana is a Lecturer at the Department of Statistics and Operations Research within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta (www.um.edu.mt/profile/markcaruana).

• How many people need to be in one room to make it a favourable bet (probability of success greater than 0.5) that two people are born on the same day (not necessarily of the same year)? One would think that the correct answer is half the number of days in a year. In reality, however, only 23 people are required.

• Abraham Wald, a mathematician, was tasked with studying the damage on planes that survived aerial battles in World War II. He noticed that the most vulnerable parts to bullets were the fuselage and the fuel system. Despite these observations, he suggested that these areas should not be reinforced. On the contrary, he suggested that other essential parts to the planes’ safe operation be strengthened instead as he had noticed that none of the planes that had returned had sustained damage in these areas and as such these vital parts should have additional protection. His suggestions saved countless lives.

• Imagine you are on holiday and want to visit a number of landmarks in a city. You leave the hotel, visit each place once and then return to the hotel. Do you know there is a way of finding the most efficient way of doing this? This would save you not only time but also money, both of which could be used for some last-minute shopping. This can be achieved by solving the Travelling Salesman Problem (TSP), which might be more difficult than it sounds. In fact, many people have studied this problem throughout the years. Back to our hypothetical holiday, if you would like to visit 10 places, then you have over 180 thousand possible combinations to try. Clearly, finding a solution cannot be done by trying all possibilities one by one. Over the years, many methods have been designed to find a solution in a clever way. One such method is the Branch and Bound Algorithm. More information about the TSP can be obtained in the book In the Pursuit of the Travelling Salesman Problem: Mathematics at the Limits of Computation by William J. Cook.

• The assignment problem is a combinatorial optimization problem which solves situations such as the following: there are a number of jobs that need to be done, for which a number of people have applied. Each applicant can carry out any job; however, the costs vary from one applicant to another and from job to job. The problem is to assign one job to each applicant in such a way that the total cost is minimized. Once again, trying all possibilities individually is not feasible. Solutions to such problems can be found through the use of algorithms that solve linear programs such as the Simplex Algorithm. The assignment problem has also been applied in the field of Education. For an example, one may refer to the following paper: S. Faudzi, S. Abdul-Rahman and R. Abd Rahman, An Assignment Problem and Its Application in Education Domain: A Review and Potential Path, Advances in Operations Research, Volume 2018, Article ID 8958393.

