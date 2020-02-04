ICE London 2020, which opened at ExCeL in London today, brings together major players, B2B experts and over 35,000 iGaming professionals from all over the world.

GamingMalta, present for the duration of ICE London, met iGaming industry veteran Trevor Westacott and asked him what advice he would offer young people working in the industry.

“The iGaming industry is very dynamic and fun to work in,” he said. “However, don’t underestimate the amount of work and skill it involves.”

He added: “The most important thing, though, is continuous learning. Gaming is a fast-growing industry so what was valid yesterday might not remain valid today. Hence the importance of keeping abreast of new trends in the industry.”

Gaming is a hugely fertile ground for young people with ideas and entrepreneurial skills and drive.

“The most successful people in the industry are those who manage to stay a little ahead of the curve,” Westacott added.