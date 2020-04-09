On the initiative of marketing agency and production house 26th frame, a number of local television personalities and actors have come together from their respective homes, through homemade videos, to deliver a strong message of hope to the community.

The clip delivers a strong message of hope and encouragement to face these unprecedented times and urges everyone to stay home, in line with the directives of the health authorities, under the slogan “IbqaDDar” – Stay at Home.